Home Photos General Coverage Photos Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri inaugurating drinking water filtration plant... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri inaugurating drinking water filtration plant at MNA Hostel Wed, 25 Nov 2020, 7:08 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-251120 ISLAMABAD: November 25 - Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri inaugurating drinking water filtration plant at MNA Hostel. APP APP27-251120 ALSO READ Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri addressing during national seminar on CPEC: Challenges & Opportunities organized by National Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goads and Convener Senate Special Committee on National Cohesion RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR President House turning orange to start 16-day of Activism against Gender Based Violence in Pakistan as Women and Womens Parliamentary Caucus of the National... National Assembly turning orange to start 16-day of Activism against Gender Based Violence in Pakistan as Women and Womens Parliamentary Caucus of the National... Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri planting a sapling of Mangolia Grandiflora at Parliament Lodges