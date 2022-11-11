PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Deputy Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Nazir Ahmad Advocate chairing a meeting of Assembly committee on NATCO regarding the NATCO issue at assembly Secretariat Fri, 11 Nov 2022, 7:10 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP19-111122 GILGIT: November 11 -Deputy Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Nazir Ahmad Advocate chairing a meeting of Assembly committee on NATCO regarding the NATCO issue at assembly Secretariat. APP/AHS/ABB/SSH APP19-111122 GILGIT: