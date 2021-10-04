PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Moosakhel meeting with leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in his chamber at Sindh Assembly building Tue, 5 Oct 2021, 12:07 AM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP54-041021 KARACHI: October 04 - Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Moosakhel meeting with leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in his chamber at Sindh Assembly building. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP54-041021 KARACHI APP55-041021 KARACHI: October 04 – Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Moosakhel and leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly building. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi