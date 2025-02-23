Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Yaqub Abdulla oğlu Eyyubov receives Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif upon arrival at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Yalchin Rafiyev also seen in the photo.
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.