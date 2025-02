- Advertisement -

BAKU: February 23 – Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Yaqub Abdulla oğlu Eyyubov receives Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif upon arrival at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Yalchin Rafiyev also seen in the photo. APP/ABB