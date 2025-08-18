Monday, August 18, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosDeputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, in a...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, in a group photo with Pakistan-origin British MPs Mohammad Yasin, Tahir Ali, Imran Hussain, Ayoub Khan and Adnan Hussain.

APP55-180825 LONDON: August 18 - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, in a group photo with Pakistan-origin British MPs Mohammad Yasin, Tahir Ali, Imran Hussain, Ayoub Khan and Adnan Hussain. APP/IQJ/FHA
7
- Advertisement -
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, in a group photo with Pakistan-origin British MPs Mohammad Yasin, Tahir Ali, Imran Hussain, Ayoub Khan and Adnan Hussain.
APP55-180825
LONDON: August 18 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan