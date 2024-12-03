16.6 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar holds meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu on the sidelines of the 28th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar holds meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu on the sidelines of the 28th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers.
APP62-031224
MASHHAD: December 03 – 
