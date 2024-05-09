Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomes the Minister of the State of Qatar, Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi at Ministry of Foreign Affairs

APP67-090524 ISLAMABAD: May 09 - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomes the Minister of the State of Qatar, Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi at Ministry of Foreign Affairs. APP/TZD
ISLAMABAD: May 09 – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar holds meeting with Minister of the State of Qatar, Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi at Ministry of Foreign Affairs. APP/TZD

