33.4 C
Islamabad
Friday, June 20, 2025
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar shaking hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the occasion of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum’s (ICYF), Grand Youth Award Ceremony, honouring Turkish President

APP51-200625 ISTANBUL: June 20 – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar shaking hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the occasion of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum’s (ICYF), Grand Youth Award Ceremony, honouring Turkish President. APP/FHA
99
APP51-200625
ISTANBUL
