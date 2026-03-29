More

Social Media

Social Media

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, shakes hand with H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, shakes hand with H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
APP35-290326
ISLAMABAD: March 29 –
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, shakes hand with H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
APP34-290326
ISLAMABAD: March 29 – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, received H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. APP/FHA
What to read next...