Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, shakes hand with H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. APP35-290326ISLAMABAD: March 29 – APP34-290326ISLAMABAD: March 29 – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, received H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. APP/FHA Previous Post – Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, arrived in Islamabad on an official visit at the invitation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. He was recieved by Additional Secretary Middle East Syed Ahmad Maroof at Nur Khan Airbase. Next Post IESCO recovers billions from defaulters, intensifies crackdown nationwide