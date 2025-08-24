Sunday, August 24, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosDeputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, met with...
PhotosNational Photos

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, met with Chairperson, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Begum Khaleda Zia

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, met with Chairperson, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Begum Khaleda Zia
APP39-240825 DHAKA: August 24 - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, met with Chairperson, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Begum Khaleda Zia. APP/FHA
6
- Advertisement -
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, met with Chairperson, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Begum Khaleda Zia
APP39-240825
DHAKA
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan