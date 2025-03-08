17.6 C
Islamabad
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage Photos- Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

– Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets with the Foreign Minister of Turkiye, Hakan Fidan, on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Countries.

APP39-080325 JEDDAH: March 08 - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets with the Foreign Minister of Turkiye, Hakan Fidan, on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Countries.
2
- Advertisement -
- Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets with the Foreign Minister of Turkiye, Hakan Fidan, on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Countries.
APP39-080325
JEDDAH: March 08
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan