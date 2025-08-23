Sunday, August 24, 2025
APP34-230825 LAHORE: August 23 - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, meets with a delegation from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by its Secretary General, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. APP/ABB
