Sunday, August 24, 2025
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held delegation level talks with the Foreign Adviser of Bangladesh, H.E. Md. Touhid Hossain

APP26-240825 DHAKA: August 24 - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held delegation level talks with the Foreign Adviser of Bangladesh, H.E. Md. Touhid Hossain. APP/FHA
