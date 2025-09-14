Monday, September 15, 2025
APP49-140925 DOHA: September 14 - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held a pull-aside meeting with Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on the sidelines of Foreign Minister’s preparatory meeting for the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit. APP/FHA
APP49-140925
DOHA: September 14 –
