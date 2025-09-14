Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held a pull-aside meeting with Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on the sidelines of Foreign Minister’s preparatory meeting for the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit.
