Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar delivers remarks in the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) held at UN Headquarters, New York, on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.