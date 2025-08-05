Wednesday, August 6, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosDeputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar , chairs...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar , chairs the 47th Steering Committee meeting of the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP).

APP73-050825 ISLAMABAD: August 05 - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar , chairs the 47th Steering Committee meeting of the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP). APP/IQJ/ABB
16
- Advertisement -
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar , chairs the 47th Steering Committee meeting of the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP).
APP73-050825
ISLAMABAD: August 05 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan