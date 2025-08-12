Tuesday, August 12, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosDeputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chairs a...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chairs a meeting to review operational efficiency at Pakistan’s ports.

APP77-120825 ISLAMABAD: August 12 - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chairs a meeting to review operational efficiency at Pakistan’s ports. APP/IQJ/ABB
3
- Advertisement -
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chairs a meeting to review operational efficiency at Pakistan’s ports.
APP77-120825
ISLAMABAD: August 12 –
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan