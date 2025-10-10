Friday, October 10, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosDeputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chaired a...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chaired a meeting to review the overall economic situation.

APP36-101025 ISLAMABAD: October 10 - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chaired a meeting to review the overall economic situation. APP/FHA
7
- Advertisement -
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chaired a meeting to review the overall economic situation.
APP36-101025
ISLAMABAD: October 10 –
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan