Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chaired a high-level inter-ministerial committee meeting to review government efficiency, particularly the operations of Pakistan Missions abroad.
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.