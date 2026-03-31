Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, arrives in Beijing, China on a one-day official visit. Upon arrival, he is being received by Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi APP52-31-0326BEIJING Previous Post Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over a cabinet meeting at CM House Next Post Prof Dr Huma Baqai addressing a seminar ” Conflict in The Middle East” organised by Karachi Council on Foreign Affairs at Quaid-e-Azam House Museum