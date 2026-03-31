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Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, arrives in Beijing, China on a one-day official visit. Upon arrival, he is being received by Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, arrives in Beijing, China on a one-day official visit. Upon arrival, he is being received by Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, arrives in Beijing, China on a one-day official visit. Upon arrival, he is being received by Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi
APP52-31-0326
BEIJING
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