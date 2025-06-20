33.4 C
APP25-200625 ISTANBUL: June 20 -Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, arrived in Istanbul to participate in the 51st Session of the Council of the Foreign Minister (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC),Upon arrival He was received by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkiye, Dr. Yousaf Junaid , Consul General, Nauman Aslam and representative of Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. APP/MAF/FHA/SSH
