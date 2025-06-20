Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, arrived in Istanbul to participate in the 51st Session of the Council of the Foreign Minister (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC),Upon arrival He was received by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkiye, Dr. Yousaf Junaid , Consul General, Nauman Aslam and representative of Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.