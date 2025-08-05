Wednesday, August 6, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosDeputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, addressing the...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, addressing the participants of the Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir rally at D-Chowk.

APP72-050825 ISLAMABAD: August 05 - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, addressing the participants of the Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir rally at D-Chowk, APP/IQJ/ABB
14
- Advertisement -
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, addressing the participants of the Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir rally at D-Chowk.
APP72-050825
ISLAMABAD: August 05 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan