- PM arrives Pakistan
- Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets the Vice President of Turkiye, Cevdet Yılmaz at a Commemoration ceremony organised in honor of the late Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi.
- Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar addressing a press conference.
- A delegation of representatives from Aerated Beverage Industry led by President of Lotte Akhtar Beverages, Ghazi Akhtar, calls on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb at Finance Division. Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Mehmet Pacaci also joined the meeting.
- Pak envoys express condolences on tragic demise of Iranian President, companions
Pakistan's National News Agency