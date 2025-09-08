Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, addressed as chief guest the Curtain Raiser Ceremony for the upcoming Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC) scheduled to be held in November this year.
