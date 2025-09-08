Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, arrives in Islamabad on a two-day official visit. He is being received at the airport by Additional Secretary (West Asia) Syed Ali Asad Gillani along with other senior government officials.
