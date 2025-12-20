Sunday, December 21, 2025
Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza cuts a Christmas cake with members of the Christian community and children at Islami Colony.

APP46-201225 BAHAWALPUR: December 20 - Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza cuts a Christmas cake with members of the Christian community and children at Islami Colony. APP/HBR/FHA
Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza cuts a Christmas cake with members of the Christian community and children at Islami Colony.
BAHAWALPUR: December 20 – 
