Home Photos General Coverage Photos Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed visit in markets to check the rates of... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed visit in markets to check the rates of food items Sat, 24 Apr 2021, 9:07 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-240421 GILGIT: April 24 - Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed visit in markets to check the rates of food items. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain ALSO READ Deputy Commissioner Karim Dad Chugtai distributing masks among the people during his visits to check SOPs for COVID-19 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Deputy Commissioner Karim Dad Chugtai distributing masks among the people during his visits to check SOPs for COVID-19 Deputy Commissioner Karim Dad Chugtai checking the SOPs of COVID-19 during his visits to city Deputy Commissioner Karim Dad Chugtai distributing masks among the people outside Jamia Masjid during his visits to check SOPs for COVID-19