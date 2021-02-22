Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali cutting ribbon to inaugurate New Dialysis Machine at the Kidney Center of the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ)
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali cutting ribbon to inaugurate New Dialysis Machine at the Kidney Center of the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

