Home Photos General Coverage Photos Deputy Commissioner Gilgit region, Naveed Ahmed distributing mask among the people during... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Deputy Commissioner Gilgit region, Naveed Ahmed distributing mask among the people during his visit to check SOPs for COVID-19 Mon, 26 Apr 2021, 8:29 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-260421GILGIT: April 26 - Deputy Commissioner Gilgit region, Naveed Ahmed distributing mask among the people during his visit to check SOPs for COVID-19. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri APP21-260421 ALSO READ Rescue1122, Police and District Administration officials Flag March on Corona Virus Awareness Campaign RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR China willing to help India fight resurgence of COVID-19: Wang Wenbin A large number of people throng at Resham Bazaar for Eid shopping ahead of Eidul fitr District administration busy in sealing shops for not following COVID-19 SOP’s