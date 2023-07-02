PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar receiving the pilgrims warmly with flower garlands as first hajj flight landed at Faisalabad International Airport during post hajj operation Sun, 2 Jul 2023, 9:08 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP20-020723 FAISALABAD: July 02 - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar receiving the pilgrims warmly with flower garlands as first hajj flight landed at Faisalabad International Airport during post hajj operation. APP/TWR/ABB APP20-020723 FAISALABAD: Sponsored Ad