APP09-240224 MULTAN: February 24 - Deputy Commissioner Captain (retired) Rizwan Qadeer is administering Polio Drops to a child during the inauguration of a three-day Anti-Polio Campaign at Shahbaz Sharif Hospital. APP/SFD/FHA
MULTAN

