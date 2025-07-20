Sunday, July 20, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosDefense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif listens to public concerns during a meeting...
PhotosNational Photos

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif listens to public concerns during a meeting at his residence

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif listens to public concerns during a meeting at his residence
APP20-200725 SIALKOT: July 20 Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif listens to public concerns during a meeting at his residence. APP/MUT/FHA
32
- Advertisement -
Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif listens to public concerns during a meeting at his residence
APP20-200725
SIALKOT
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan