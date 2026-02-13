Saturday, February 14, 2026
APP46-130226 KARACHI: February 13 – Dead bodies of the victims of an accident on a highway involving a passenger bus and a truck. At least 12 people, including women and children, are dead and several others injured in a multi-vehicle collision involving an oil tanker, a passenger bus, and other cars near Kathore. APP/ABB
KARACHI: February 13 – Security officials inspect the scene of an accident on a highway involving a passenger bus and a truck. At least 12 people, including women and children, are dead and several others injured in a multi-vehicle collision involving an oil tanker, a passenger bus, and other cars near Kathore. APP/ABB
