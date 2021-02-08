Home Photos General Coverage Photos DC . Zeshan Javaid lashari viewing Vaccination procedure against corona virus at... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos DC . Zeshan Javaid lashari viewing Vaccination procedure against corona virus at Allam Iqbal Teaching Hospital Mon, 8 Feb 2021, 11:14 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP56-060221 SIALKOT: February 08 - DC . Zeshan Javaid lashari viewing Vaccination procedure against corona virus at Allam Iqbal Teaching Hospital. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt ALSO READ Chinese PLA provides COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan Army RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A health worker injects vaccine against Coronavirus to Dr. Fateh of Allama of Iqbal Teaching Hospital COVID-19 claims 59 lives, infects 1,037 more people Chinese PLA provides COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan Army