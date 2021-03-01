Home Photos General Coverage Photos DC Muhammad Ali listening problems of people relating to revenue department during...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosDC Muhammad Ali listening problems of people relating to revenue department during an open court held on first working day of each month Mon, 1 Mar 2021, 6:24 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-010321 FAISALABAD: March 01 - DC Muhammad Ali listening problems of people relating to revenue department during an open court held on first working day of each month. APP photo by Muhammad WaseemAPP28-010321ALSO READ DC Amir Khattak leading a rally to mark International Civil Defence Day at Ghanta GharRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORDC Amir Khattak leading a rally to mark International Civil Defence Day at Ghanta GharPeople from different walks of life participating in a rally to mark the Civil Deffence Day at Zila Council ChowkA billboard displayed in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Expressway