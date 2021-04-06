Home Photos General Coverage Photos DC Ali Shahzad inaugurating Insaf Sasta Mobile Shop Program at Gulgasht Colony PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos DC Ali Shahzad inaugurating Insaf Sasta Mobile Shop Program at Gulgasht Colony Tue, 6 Apr 2021, 11:07 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP50-060421 MULTAN: April 06 - DC Ali Shahzad inaugurating Insaf Sasta Mobile Shop Program at Gulgasht Colony. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP51-060421MULTAN: April 06 – DC Ali Shahzad talking to media persons after inauguration of Insaf Sasta Mobile Shop Program at Gulgasht Colony. APP photo by Safdar Abbas ALSO READ A motorcyclist on the way under the cover of cloth to protect from rain that experienced the City RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of dark clouds hovering over the skies of city A motorcyclist on the way under the cover of cloth to protect from rain that experienced the City DIG Police Commandant Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta presenting souvenir to Additional IG, South Punjab Capt. (Retd) Zafar Iqbal during the passing out parade ceremony of...