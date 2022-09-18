PhotosNational Photos David Gordon-MacLeod, Special Representative of the British Foreign Secretary received the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the airport Sun, 18 Sep 2022, 1:22 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP49-170922 LONDON: September 17 – David Gordon-MacLeod, Special Representative of the British Foreign Secretary received the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the airport. APP APP49-170922 LONDON: APP48-170922 LONDON: September 17 – David Gordon-MacLeod, Special Representative of the British Foreign Secretary received the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the airport. APP