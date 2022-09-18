David Gordon-MacLeod, Special Representative of the British Foreign Secretary received the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the airport

David Gordon-MacLeod, Special Representative of the British Foreign Secretary received the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the airport
APP49-170922 LONDON: September 17 – David Gordon-MacLeod, Special Representative of the British Foreign Secretary received the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the airport. APP
David Gordon-MacLeod, Special Representative of the British Foreign Secretary received the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the airport
APP49-170922 LONDON:
David Gordon-MacLeod, Special Representative of the British Foreign Secretary received the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the airport
APP48-170922 LONDON: September 17 – David Gordon-MacLeod, Special Representative of the British Foreign Secretary received the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the airport. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting to review flood situation in the country and ongoing rescue and relief operation in flood affected areas

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting to review flood situation in the country and ongoing rescue and relief operation in flood affected areas

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif being seen off at the Samarqand Airport by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdullah Aripov on the conclusion of this two-day visit to Uzbekistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif being seen off at the Samarqand Airport by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdullah Aripov on the conclusion of this two-day...

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visiting the mausoleum of Imam Bukhari

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visiting the mausoleum of Imam Bukhari

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif signing the Samarqand Declaration at the conclusion of Council of Heads of States Shanghai Cooperation Organization at Congress Centre.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif signing the Samarqand Declaration at the conclusion of Council of Heads of States Shanghai Cooperation Organization at Congress Centre.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin during Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of States

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin during Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of States

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with the Heads of States of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries at SCO-CHS Summit in Congress Centre

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with the Heads of States of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries at SCO-CHS Summit...

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing at the council of Heads of States Shanghai Cooperation Organization at Congress Centre.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing at the council of Heads of States Shanghai Cooperation Organization at Congress Centre.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with SCO leaders before heading to the SCO Council of Heads of States Hall at Congress Centre.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with SCO leaders before heading to the SCO Council of Heads of States Hall at Congress Centre.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with SCO leaders before heading to the SCO Council of Heads of States Hall at Congress Centre

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with SCO leaders before heading to the SCO Council of Heads of States Hall at Congress Centre

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with SCO leaders before heading to the SCO Council of Heads of States Hall at Congress Centre.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with SCO leaders before heading to the SCO Council of Heads of States Hall at Congress Centre.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets President of China, H.E. Xi Jinping on the sidelines of SCO-CHS Summit.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets President of China, H.E. Xi Jinping on the sidelines of SCO-CHS Summit

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets President of Kazakhstan H.E. Kassym-Jormat Tokayev on the sidelines of SCO-CHS.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets President of Kazakhstan H.E. Kassym-Jormat Tokayev on the sidelines of SCO-CHS.