Sunday, August 24, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosDaily wage labourers with their luggage carrier carts wait for customers at...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Daily wage labourers with their luggage carrier carts wait for customers at H-9 Weekly Bazaar

Daily wage labourers with their luggage carrier carts wait for customers at H-9 Weekly Bazaar
APP02-240825 ISLAMABAD: August 24 – Daily wage labourers with their luggage carrier carts wait for customers at H-9 Weekly Bazaar. APP/RNK/FHA
9
- Advertisement -
Daily wage labourers with their luggage carrier carts wait for customers at H-9 Weekly Bazaar
APP02-240825
ISLAMABAD
Daily wage labourers with their luggage carrier carts wait for customers at H-9 Weekly Bazaar
APP03-240825
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan