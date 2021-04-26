Home Photos Feature Photos Customers standing in queue for purchasing sugar packets on the subsidized rates... PhotosFeature Photos Customers standing in queue for purchasing sugar packets on the subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Shamsabad Mon, 26 Apr 2021, 9:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-260421 MULTAN: April 26 - Customers standing in queue for purchasing sugar packets on the subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Shamsabad. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP35-260421 ALSO READ A vendor displaying watermelons to attract the customers RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of people purchasing vegetables on the subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Shamsabad A large number of people purchasing daily commodities on the subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Shamsabad Customers wearing protective mask while coming out after purchasing daily commodities on subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Shamsabad