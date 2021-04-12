Home Photos General Coverage Photos Customers standing in queue for entering Utility Store at Kuri Road for... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Customers standing in queue for entering Utility Store at Kuri Road for shopping in connection with upcoming Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak Mon, 12 Apr 2021, 7:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-120421 RAWALPINDI: April 12 - Customers standing in queue for entering Utility Store at Kuri Road for shopping in connection with upcoming Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak. APP photo by Abid Zia ALSO READ Customers wearing protective mask while coming out after shopping from a store ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Mega Mart RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Customers wearing protective mask while coming out after shopping from a store ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Mega Mart Vendors busy in arranging and displaying watermelons to attract customers at Kuri Road A vendor displaying dates to attract the customers in connection with upcoming Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak at G-9 Markaz