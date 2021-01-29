Home Photos Feature Photos Customers selecting and purchasing clothes from roadside vendors at Friday Bazaar PhotosFeature Photos Customers selecting and purchasing clothes from roadside vendors at Friday Bazaar Fri, 29 Jan 2021, 8:37 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP43-290121 MULTAN: January 29 - Customers selecting and purchasing clothes from roadside vendors at Friday Bazaar. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP43-290121 ALSO READ Customers purchasing vegetables from roadside vendor at Friday Bazaar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Customers purchasing vegetables from roadside vendor at Friday Bazaar A worker busy in printing the design on clothes with old technique at local factory A large number of people standing in queue for purchasing flour bags on control rate arranged by the City District Government at Press Club...