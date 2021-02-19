Home Photos Feature Photos Customer being wore bangles from a roadside female vendor at Friday BazaarPhotosFeature PhotosCustomer being wore bangles from a roadside female vendor at Friday Bazaar Fri, 19 Feb 2021, 10:08 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-190221 MULTAN: February 19 - Customer being wore bangles from a roadside female vendor at Friday Bazaar. APP photo by Qasim GhauriALSO READ Customers purchasing vegetables from roadside vendor at Friday BazaarRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORCustomers purchasing vegetables from roadside vendor at Friday BazaarA large number of people purchasing domestic items from a vendor at Friday bazaar near Phulei CanalA female vendor displaying flower bracelet to attract the customers