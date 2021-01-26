Home Photos General Coverage Photos Custom official burn drugs seized at Wagah border to mark the International... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Custom official burn drugs seized at Wagah border to mark the International Custom Day Tue, 26 Jan 2021, 9:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP48-260121 LAHORE: January 26 - Custom official burn drugs seized at Wagah border to mark the International Custom Day. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari ALSO READ Chief Collector Gull Rehman addressing during ceremony to mark the International Custom Day at Custom Office RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Ranger officials passing near burn drugs seized by custom officials at Wagah border to mark the International Custom Day Custom officials destroying bottles of alcohol at the Wagah border to mark the International Custom Day Chief Collector Gull Rehman addressing during ceremony to mark the International Custom Day at Custom Office