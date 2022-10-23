PhotosPhoto Feature Cricket lovers watching Pakistan Vs India T20 Cricket match of ICC T20 World cup 2022 on Television at a street in provincial capital city Sun, 23 Oct 2022, 8:11 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP43-231022 LAHORE: October 23 - Cricket lovers watching Pakistan Vs India T20 Cricket match of ICC T20 World cup 2022 on Television at a street in provincial capital city. APP/IRR/IQJ/FHA APP43-231022 LAHORE: APP44-231022 LAHORE: October 23 – Children Enjoys watching Pakistan Vs India T20 Cricket match of ICC T20 World cup 2022 on Television at a street in provincial capital city. APP/IRR/IQJ/FHA