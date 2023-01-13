PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Cricket fans enjoying during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium Fri, 13 Jan 2023, 10:58 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP51-130123 KARACHI: January 13- Cricket fans enjoying during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium. APP/AMH /MAF/ABB/SSH APP51-130123 KARACHI APP52-130123 KARACHI