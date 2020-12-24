Home Photos General Coverage Photos CPO Capt. (Retd) Sohail Chaudhry cutting the cake during a function to... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos CPO Capt. (Retd) Sohail Chaudhry cutting the cake during a function to mark the Christmas celebrations at Police Lines Thu, 24 Dec 2020, 5:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-241220 FAISALABAD: December 24 - CPO Capt. (Retd) Sohail Chaudhry cutting the cake during a function to mark the Christmas celebrations at Police Lines. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP19-241220 ALSO READ Executive Director, Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation Ms. Sayeda Adeela Rubab Kazmi cutting the cake during a function to mark the Christmas celebrations at APP Headquarters RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Workers preparing cakes in a bakery for their customers in connection of Christmas celebrations Christian youngsters decorating a roadside in front of a church in connection Christmas celebrations A Christian youngster decorating a roadside in front of a church in connection Christmas celebrations