Country Head UNESCO Ms Philo addressing during UNESCO unveiling plaque ceremony at Al-Hamra
APP09-030221 LAHORE: February 03 - Country Head UNESCO Ms Philo addressing during UNESCO unveiling plaque ceremony at Al-Hamra. APP photo by Ashraf Ch

ALSO READ  Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing during UNESCO unveiling plaque ceremony at Al-Hamra

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR