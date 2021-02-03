Home Photos General Coverage Photos Country Head UNESCO Ms Philo addressing during UNESCO unveiling plaque ceremony at... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Country Head UNESCO Ms Philo addressing during UNESCO unveiling plaque ceremony at Al-Hamra Wed, 3 Feb 2021, 6:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-030221 LAHORE: February 03 - Country Head UNESCO Ms Philo addressing during UNESCO unveiling plaque ceremony at Al-Hamra. APP photo by Ashraf Ch ALSO READ Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing during UNESCO unveiling plaque ceremony at Al-Hamra RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan talking to media persons during UNESCO unveiling plaque ceremony at Al-Hamra Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing during UNESCO unveiling plaque ceremony at Al-Hamra Chief Naval Overseer along with official of Pakistan Navy and China Shipyard at the launching ceremony of 2nd ship of Type-054A/P Class Frigate constructed...