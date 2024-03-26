Country Coordinator of TiKA (Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency), Muhsin BALCI and other team members presenting gifts to the orphan children of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Sweet Home after an Iftar Dinner jointly organized by PBM and TiKa on the eve of World Orphans Day

APP84-260324 ISLAMABAD: March 26 - Country Coordinator of TiKA (Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency), Muhsin BALCI and other team members presenting gifts to the orphan children of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Sweet Home after an Iftar Dinner jointly organized by PBM and TiKa on the eve of World Orphans Day. APP/ABB
