Friday, February 27, 2026
Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan pose for a group photo with Faculty members of Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) during his visit to the university, where he delivered a lecture on “Challenges of Pakistan’s Trade” at Lyallpur Hall, Student Teacher Center, New Campus.

APP03-270226 FAISALABAD: February 27 – Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan pose for a group photo with Faculty members of Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) during his visit to the university, where he delivered a lecture on "Challenges of Pakistan's Trade" at Lyallpur Hall, Student Teacher Center, New Campus.
Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan pose for a group photo with Faculty members of Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) during his visit to the university, where he delivered a lecture on “Challenges of Pakistan’s Trade” at Lyallpur Hall, Student Teacher Center, New Campus.
FAISALABAD: February 27 –
