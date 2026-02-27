Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan pose for a group photo with Faculty members of Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) during his visit to the university, where he delivered a lecture on “Challenges of Pakistan’s Trade” at Lyallpur Hall, Student Teacher Center, New Campus.
